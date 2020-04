BRIEF-Novartis Announces Data Showing Jakavi More Effective In Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease

April 22 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES DATA SHOWING JAKAVI® (RUXOLITINIB) MORE EFFECTIVE THAN BEST AVAILABLE THERAPY IN ACUTE GRAFT-VERSUS-HOST DISEASE

* NOVARTIS AG - RESULTS SHOW 62% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE WITH JAKAVI AT DAY 28, PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF STUDY, COMPARED TO 39% FOR BEST AVAILABLE THERAPY

* NOVARTIS AG - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED IN REACH2

* NOVARTIS AG - PHASE III REACH3 STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH STEROID-REFRACTORY CHRONIC GVHD IS ONGOING AND RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR

* NOVARTIS AG - RESULTS OF REACH2 REINFORCE FINDINGS OF PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PHASE II REACH1 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: