BRIEF-Novartis Announces FDA And EMA Filing Acceptance Of Ofatumumab

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES FDA AND EMA FILING ACCEPTANCE OF OFATUMUMAB, A NOVEL B-CELL THERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH RELAPSING FORMS OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (RMS)

* FILINGS ARE SUPPORTED BY PHASE III ASCLEPIOS I AND II STUDIES

* OFATUMUMAB IS A NOVEL B-CELL THERAPY THAT DELIVERS SUSTAINED EFFICACY WITH A FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE

* IF APPROVED, OFATUMUMAB HAS POTENTIAL TO BECOME A FIRST-CHOICE TREATMENT FOR A BROAD RMS POPULATION AND FIRST B-CELL THERAPY THAT CAN BE SELF-ADMINISTERED AT HOME USING AN AUTOINJECTOR PEN