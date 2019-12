BRIEF-Novartis Announces FDA Filing Acceptance Of Xolair For Treatment Of Nasal Polyps

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES FDA FILING ACCEPTANCE OF XOLAIR® (OMALIZUMAB) FOR TREATMENT OF NASAL POLYPS

* NOVARTIS- FDA HAS ACCEPTED COMPANY’S SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR XOLAIR (OMALIZUMAB) FOR TREATMENT OF NASAL POLYPS

* FDA IS EXPECTED TO MAKE A DECISION ON APPROVAL FOR INDICATION BY Q3 2020

* NOVARTIS- SBLA IS BASED ON RESULTS FROM PHASE III POLYP 1 AND POLYP 2 TRIALS, WHICH SHOWED XOLAIR MET BOTH CO-PRIMARY AND MULTIPLE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS