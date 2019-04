April 15 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES FDA FILING ACCEPTANCE AND PRIORITY REVIEW OF BROLUCIZUMAB (RTH258) FOR PATIENTS WITH WET AMD

* NOVARTIS AG - USED A PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER TO EXPEDITE REVIEW OF BROLUCIZUMAB IN U.S. AND, IF APPROVED BY FDA, ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING BY END OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)