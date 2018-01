Jan 31 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES NEJM PUBLICATION OF UPDATED ANALYSIS FROM ELIANA TRIAL SHOWING LONGER-TERM DURABLE REMISSIONS WITH KYMRIAH™ IN CHILDREN, YOUNG ADULTS WITH R/R ALL

* NOVARTIS AG - ‍IN ANALYSIS OF 75 INFUSED PATIENTS WITH 3 OR MORE MONTHS OF FOLLOW-UP, KYMRIAH DEMONSTRATED AN OVERALL REMISSION RATE OF 81%​