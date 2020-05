BRIEF-Novartis Announces New Analysis Reinforcing Overall Survival Benefit Of Kisqali

May 27 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS KISQALI® SHOWS OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN HR+/HER2- ADVANCED BREAST CANCER WITH CONSISTENT FINDINGS IN PATIENTS WITH MORE AGGRESSIVE DISEASE

* NEW MONALEESA-7 (M7) AND MONALEESA-3 (M3) SUBGROUP ANALYSIS TO BE PRESENTED DURING ASCO20 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* VISCERAL METASTASES, ESPECIALLY LIVER OR BRAIN METASTASES, GENERALLY SIGNIFY A POOR PROGNOSIS AND MORE AGGRESSIVE DISEASE FOR PATIENTS

* RESULTS ADD TO BODY OF EVIDENCE, REINFORCE KISQALI CONSISTENT OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT REGARDLESS OF TYPE OF METASTASES, ENDOCRINE PARTNER OR MENOPAUSAL STATUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)