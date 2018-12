Dec 20 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES NEW CEO OF ONCOLOGY BUSINESS UNIT

* SUSANNE SCHAFFERT HAS BEEN APPOINTED CEO NOVARTIS ONCOLOGY

* SUSANNE WILL REPORT TO VAS NARASIMHAN, CEO, NOVARTIS, AND WILL JOIN THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE ON JANUARY 1, 2019