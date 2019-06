BRIEF-Novartis Announces New Data On Geometry Mono-1 Lung Cancer Study

June 3 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS SHOWS GROWING STRENGTH IN LUNG CANCER INNOVATION WITH NEW CAPMATINIB INVESTIGATIONAL DATA AND NOVEL CANAKINUMAB CLINICAL TRIALS

* PRIMARY ANALYSIS OF INVESTIGATIONAL CAPMATINIB (INC280) IN THE GEOMETRY MONO-1 STUDY DEMONSTRATES PROMISING EFFICACY IN PATIENTS WITH LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) HARBORING MET EXON-14 SKIPPING MUTATION

* OVERALL RESPONSE RATE AMONG PATIENTS RECEIVING CAPMATINIB WAS 68% FOR TREATMENT-NAIVE AND 41% FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS; MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE WAS ALSO CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IRRESPECTIVE OF PRIOR LINE OF THERAPY Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)