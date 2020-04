April 2 (Reuters) -

Novartis Ag:

* ANNOUNCES PLAN TO INITIATE CLINICAL STUDY OF JAKAVI® IN SEVERE COVID-19 PATIENTS AND ESTABLISH INTERNATIONAL COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAM

* ANNOUNCED PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL IN COLLABORATION WITH INCYTE TO EVALUATE USE OF JAKAVI

* TRIAL WILL ASSESS JAKAVI IN COMBINATION WITH STANDARD OF CARE THERAPY IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19 PNEUMONIA DUE TO SARS-COV-2 INFECTION