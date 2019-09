BRIEF-Novartis Announces Positive Results From Phase III Iridium Asthma Study

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE III IRIDIUM STUDY OF INHALED COMBINATION QVM149 IN PATIENTS WITH UNCONTROLLED ASTHMA

* ONCE-DAILY QVM149 DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN LUNG FUNCTION VERSUS QMF149, MEETING PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* IRIDIUM IS LARGEST STUDY IN PHASE III PLATINUM CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WHICH EVALUATES INHALED COMBINATIONS QVM149 AND QMF149

* SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN LUNG FUNCTION WAS ACHIEVED IN ASTHMA PATIENTS WHO WERE UNCONTROLLED ON TREATMENT WITH A LONG-ACTING BETA AGONIST/INHALED CORTICOSTEROID