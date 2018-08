Aug 2 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES US RENEWABLES AGREEMENT TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

* NOVARTIS - UNDER AGREEMENT, ELECTRICITY WILL BE GENERATED FROM INVENERGY’S SANTA RITA EAST WIND FARM AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ONLINE IN 2019

* NOVARTIS - VPPA IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER 100 MW OF NEW WIND POWER CAPACITY TO ELECTRIC RELIABILITY COUNCIL OF TEXAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)