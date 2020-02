BRIEF-Novartis Capital Corp Files For Offering Of $1 bln 2025 notes, $1.25 bln 2027 notes, $1.5 bln 2030 notes,$1.25 bln 2050 notes

Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* NOVARTIS CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF $1 BILLION 1.750% NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 14, 2025; ISSUE PRICE: 99.852% - SEC FILING

* NOVARTIS CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR ALSO OFFERING OF $1.25 BILLION 2.000% NOTES DUE FEB 14, 2027; ISSUE PRICE: 99.909%

* NOVARTIS CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR ALSO OFFERING OF$1.5 BILLION 2.200% NOTES DUE AUG 14, 2030; ISSUE PRICE: 99.869%

* NOVARTIS CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR ALSO OFFERING OF $1.25 BILLION 2.750% NOTES DUE AUG 14, 2050; ISSUE PRICE: 97.712%

* NOVARTIS CAPITAL CORP - THE NOTES ARE FULLY AND UNCONDITIONALLY GUARANTEED BY NOVARTIS AG