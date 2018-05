May 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* CEO SAYS MADE A MISTAKE, NEED TO GET BETTER AND IMPROVE EVERY ELEMENT OF BUSINESS PARTICULARLY REGAINING TRUST OF SOCIETY

* CEO SAYS DOING BEST TO BRING CLOSE TO MATTER INVOLVING TRUMP LAWYER CONTRACT

* CEO SAYS LOOKING AT HOW BEST TO ORGANISE ON INTEGRITY, COMPLIANCE UNDER NEW GENERAL COUNSEL

* CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT GOOD AT SUSTAINABLY MANAGING BROAD DIVERSIFICATION AND INTEGRATING NON-INNOVATIVE MEDICINE ACQUISITIONS, CITING ALCON AND SOME GENERICS INTEGRATIONS

* CEO SAYS CHALLENGING UPTAKE OF BIOSIMILARS DUE TO STRUCTURE OF U.S. MARKET

* CEO SAYS LOOKING AT “ALL OPTIONS” FOR SANDOZ GENERICS IN THE UNITED STATES

* CEO SAYS M&A PRIORITIES ARE BOLT-ONS TO STRENGTHEN ONCOLOGY PIPELINE, STRENGTHEN PHARMACEUTICALS, CELL AND GENE THERAPIES AND DIGITAL AND DATA SCIENCE

* CEO SAYS MUST GET BETTER AT BOOSTING PERFORMANCE OF LAUNCHES

* CEO SAYS PLANS TO DEPLOY DATA ANALYTICS SYSTEM TO MONITOR EMAIL TRAFFIC AS PART OF ETHICS PUSH

* CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO

* CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US

* CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT

* CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE

* CEO SAYS SEES IMPROVING CHINA GROWTH TREND, SAYS ENVIRONMENT CHANGING AND COUNTRY WANTS TO RAISE BAR ON REGULATORY FRONT WHERE IP IS PROTECTED

* CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN SIGNIFICANTLY GROW CHINA BUSINESS, BELIEVES CHINA CAN BECOME PILLAR OF COMPANY

* CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN RESOLVE ISSUES SURROUNDING U.S. NEGATIVE DECISION ON RIXATHON BIOSIMILAR FOR MABTHERA

* CEO SAYS HAS NEW MANDATE TO REDUCE COSTS IN BUSINESS SERVICES THROUGH STRONGER OFFSHORING

* CEO SAYS DEVELOPING PLAN TO ACCELERATE SAVINGS IN PROCUREMENT, PLANS TO ‘RADICALLY SIMPLIFY SUPPLIER BASE’

* CEO SAYS "LOOKING HARD" AT U.S. SOLID GENERICS BUSINESS AT SANDOZ