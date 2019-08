BRIEF-Novartis CEO says believes Zolgensma data manipulation issue was an isolated incident

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* CEO SAYS CO IN PROCESS OF “EXITING” AVEXIS SCIENTISTS THAT MANIPULATED ZOLGENSMA DATA

* CEO SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE MANIPULATION ISSUES EXTEND BEYOND THOSE AVEXIS SCIENTISTS

* CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT THIS TO IMPACT THE TIMING OF ZOLGENSMA’S REGULATORY FILINGS AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS-CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS HAS MOVED OUT OF EUROPEAN ACCELERATED APPROVAL PROCESS FOR ZOLGENSMA

* EXEC SAYS STILL ON TRACK FOR Q4 EUROPEAN APPROVAL FOR ZOLGENSMA

* CEO SAYS BELIEVES ZOLGENSMA DATA MANIPULATION ISSUE WAS AN ISOLATED INCIDENT RELATED TO A SINGLE SET OF LABORATORIES