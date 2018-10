BRIEF-Novartis CEO Says Entresto Q3 Sales Top Expectations, Sees $5 Bln Potential

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* CEO SAYS HOPES SANDOZ RETURN TO GROWTH IN “NEAR FUTURE” DRIVEN BY BIOSIMILARS

* CEO SAYS LUTHATHERA DRUG HAS POTENTIAL FOR SALES OF MORE THAN $1 BILLION, MORE THAN DEAL CASE

* NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS ENTRESTO PERFORMING AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS, HAS SALES POTENTIAL OF $5 BLN IN PRESERVED, REDUCED EJECTION FRACTION HEART FAILURE

* NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS 15 AVXS-101-TREATED PATIENTS ARE ALL ‘ALIVE, THRIVING,’ SAYS CONFIDENT GENE THERAPY WILL BECOME ‘FOUNDATIONAL’ THERAPY

* NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS 15 AVXS-101-TREATED PATIENTS ARE ALL ‘ALIVE, THRIVING,’ SAYS CONFIDENT GENE THERAPY WILL BECOME ‘FOUNDATIONAL’ THERAPY

* NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS $2.1 BLN ACQUISITION OF ENDOCYTE ECYT.O ADDS POTENTIAL BLOCKBUSTER DRUG TO PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)