FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Novartis CEO says growth at Alcon boosts options for eye surgery unit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 18, 2017 / 6:03 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Novartis CEO says growth at Alcon boosts options for eye surgery unit

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Ceo reiterates entresto sales seen hitting $500 million in 2017

* Ceo says expects ctl019 fda approval in pediatric all by october

* Ceo says rising sales at alcon increase options for unit, including capital markets transaction

* Ceo says don't expect big spike in rituxumab, etanercept biosimilars sales, but rather 'slow burn' following approval

* Ceo says expects ongoing price pressure in generics

* Ceo says glaxo joint venture is an asset for novartis that continues to appreciate, does not speculate when it would exercise put option

* Ceo says plans to decide and announce pricing structure for ctl019 when drug is approved around october Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.