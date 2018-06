June 29 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* CEO SEES NO IMPACT ON NOVARTIS’S BOLT-ON M&A STRATEGY FOLLOWING ALCON SPINOFF

* CEO SAYS GOODWILL FROM ALCON WILL BE SPLIT EVENLY BETWEEN RETAINED PRESCRIPTION EYE DRUGS THAT NOVARTIS IS KEEPING, ALCON COMPANY BEING SPUN OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS

* CEO SAYS MAIN LISTING OF NEW ALCON COMPANY WILL BE IN SWITZERLAND FOLLOWING SPINOFF, WITH SHARES ALSO TRADING IN NEW YORK