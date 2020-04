BRIEF-Novartis CEO Says Still Need Proper Blinded Studies To Determine Which Drugs Have Benefit for COVID-19

April 28 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS ARE GREATEST ON NEW CLINICAL STUDY STARTS, SAYS MANAGING SITUATION VIA DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS INCREASING REMOTE MONITORING OF PATIENTS IN CLINICAL STUDIES

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS REGULATORS HAVE COMMITTED TO MAINTAINING TIMELINES FOR NEW MEDICINES

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS BEOVU WAS OFF TO OUTSTANDING LAUNCH, HAS IDENTIFIED RARE SAFETY SIGNAL FOR RETINAL VASCULITIS, STUDYING THE REASON FOR SAFETY SIGNAL, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE MEDICINE WILL EVENTUALLY EXCEED $1 BILLION IN SALES

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS GUIDANCE ASSUMES HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS WILL RESUME NORMAL OPERATIONS IN Q2

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS HAS PAUSED ENROLLMENT IN UK INCLISIRAN TRIAL DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, HOPEFUL TO RESTART IN COMING QUARTERS

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS SEES SOME SLOWDOWN IN HOSPITAL VISITS IMPACTING LUTATHERA, KYMRIAH, ZOLGENSMA, SAYS DOING BEST TO REACH OUT TO PATIENTS WHO NEED GENE THERAPY

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT HOW PANDEMIC WILL UNFOLD IN COMING YEAR, AS THINGS EVOLVE WILL UPDATE GUIDANCE AS NEEDED

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS FEW OF STUDIES SO FAR ON THERAPIES FOR CORONAVIRUS HAVE MET ‘GOLD STANDARD’ OF RANDOMIZED, BLINDED CLINICAL STUDIES, STILL NEED PROPERLY POWERED BLINDED STUDIES TO REALLY DETERMINE MEDICINES HAVE BENEFIT Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)