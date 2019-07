BRIEF-Novartis CEO Says U.S. Gov't Policy Environment Very Fluid

July 18 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS PLANS TO INITIATE DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA OVER INTRATHECAL ADMINISTRATION OF ZOLGENSMA LATER THIS YEAR

* NOVARTIS CFO SAYS PROFITABILITY BENEFITED IN H1 FROM VALSARTAN SUPPLY SHORTAGE

* NOVARTIS CEO SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT POLICY ENVIRONMENT “VERY FLUID” REGARDING DRUG PRICING AFTER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DROPS REBATE RULE

* NOVARTIS DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SAYS CONFIDENT ABOUT MS DRUG MAYZENT’S LONGTERM POTENTIAL, BUT SAYS ‘THIS YEAR IS ALL ABOUT EDUCATION” AND IDENTIFYING PATIENTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)