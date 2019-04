April 24 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* CEO SAYS APPROVAL OF ZOLGENSMA GENE THERAPY “ON TRACK” FOR MAY, TAKING ICER REVIEW INTO ACCOUNT WHEN DECIDING ON PRICE

* CEO SAYS FOCUS IS TO TRANSFORM SANDOZ UNDER NEW LEADER, CONTINUE TO MAKE IT AUTONOMOUS WITHIN NOVARTIS

* CEO SAYS LEGAL DISPUTE WITH AMGEN BASED ON “DIFFERENT UNDERSTANDINGS”, HOPES TO COME TO A CONCLUSION IN THE COMING YEARS; “IN THE MEANTIME, IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL”

* CEO SAYS SANDOZ EXITING PARTS OF AFRICA WHERE COMPANY IS NOT POSITIONED TO COMPETE

* CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT DEATH IN ZOLGENSMA TRIAL TO IMPACT FDA REGULATORY DECISION

* CEO SAYS DEATH HAPPENED IN DECEMBER, JANUARY TIME FRAME, DECISION FROM AUTHORITIES WAS ‘NO CHANGE’ TO CLINICAL TRIAL

* CEO SAYS CHILD DEATH IN ZOLGENSMA TRIAL DOES NOT CHANGE SAFETY PROFILE OF ZOLGENSMA

* CEO SAYS U.S. PRICING PRESSURE IMPACTED SANDOZ RESULTS

* CEO SAYS GOAL IS TO FOCUS ON BOLT-ON M&A

* CEO SAYS WRITEOFF OF EMA401 MOLECULE WAS MAIN DRIVER OF Q1 IMPAIRMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)