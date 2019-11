BRIEF-Novartis CEO Sees Solid Payer Acceptance of Cholesterol Drug

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Novartis:

* CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN GENERATE ATTRACTIVE RETURN ON TAKEOVER OF THE MEDICINES CO

* CEO SAYS CONFIDENT OF OFFSETTING GENERIC EROSION

* CEO SAYS AIMS TO PRICE INCLISIRAN WITHIN COST-EFFECTIVENESS RANGE FOR CHOLESTEROL DRUGS, DOES NOT DISCLOSE SPECIFICS

* CEO SAYS NOT ENDEAVORING TO TARGET PATIENTS TO SWITCH FROM CURRENT PCSK9 THERAPIES

* CEO SAYS BELIEVES THERE WILL BE SOLID PAYER ACCEPTANCE OF INCLISIRAN, UPTAKE TO BUILD OVER TIME UNTIL 2037 AFTER PATENTS EXPIRE

* CEO SAYS SEES FEW YEARS OF SLOW RAMP UP OF INCLISIRAN, FOLLOWED BY SIGNIFICANT UPTAKE (Reporting by John Miller)