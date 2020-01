Jan 29 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* CFO SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE IN LARGE M&A

* CEO SAYS KEY RISK THAT IMPACTS SHARES OF HEALTHCARE COMPANIES IS U.S. HEALTHCARE REFORM

* CEO SAYS HAS DONE COST-CUTTING ACTIONS AT SANDOZ, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ADDITIONAL MEASURES AT THIS TIME