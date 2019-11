Nov 12 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NEW NOVARTIS PREVENT DATA SHOW COSENTYX DELIVERS EARLY RELIEF IN AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS

* 42.2% OF PATIENTS WITH NON-RADIOGRAPHIC AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (NR-AXSPA) TREATED WITH COSENTYX HAD IMPROVED ASAS40 SCORES THROUGH WEEK 16; IMPROVEMENTS CONTINUED THROUGH WEEK 52