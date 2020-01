Jan 6 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* REG-NOVARTIS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF THE MEDICINES COMPANY

* NOVARTIS WILL PROMPTLY COMPLETE ITS ACQUISITION OF COMPANY

* FOLLOWING MERGER, COMPANY WILL BE AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF NOVARTIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)