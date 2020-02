BRIEF-Novartis Completes Three-Year Share Buyback Program With Total Volume Of 11.7 Bln Sfr

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED THE THREE-YEAR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM LAUNCHED ON FEBRUARY 27, 2017 AND LIMITED UNTIL FEBRUARY 26, 2020 ON FEBRUARY 26, 2020.

* A TOTAL OF 141,233,900 REGISTERED SHARES WERE REPURCHASED ON A SEPARATE TRADING LINE ON THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AS PART OF THIS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, REPRESENTING 5.59% OF NOVARTIS’ CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL

* TOTAL BUYBACK VOLUME WAS CHF 11.706 BILLION

* UPCOMING ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON FEBRUARY 28, 2020 WILL PROPOSE THAT THE 60,313,900 REGISTERED SHARES THAT WERE BOUGHT BACK IN 2019 BE CANCELED Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)