April 2 - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS FIRST-IN-CLASS COSENTYX® APPROVED IN CHINA FOR PSORIASIS PATIENTS

* PHASE III STUDY IN PATIENTS IN CHINA WITH PSORIASIS CONFIRMED A SUSTAINED SAFETY PROFILE AND RAPID ONSET OF RELIEF WITH COSENTYX AS EARLY AS WEEK 3