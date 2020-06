BRIEF-Novartis: Cosentyx Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Pediatric Psoriasis

June 26 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS COSENTYX® GAINS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR PEDIATRIC PSORIASIS, REINFORCING ESTABLISHED EFFICACY AND SAFETY PROFILE

* CHMP OPINION BASED ON TWO PHASE III STUDIES SHOWING COSENTYX PROVIDES FAST AND STRONG SKIN CLEARANCE AND SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE(1)

* EMA CHMP POSITIVE OPINION PAVES WAY FOR COSENTYX(®) TO BECOME A FIRST-LINE SYSTEMIC TREATMENT IN PEDIATRIC PSORIASIS