June 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS COSENTYX® RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR NEW INDICATION TO TREAT ACTIVE NON-RADIOGRAPHIC AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS

* APPROVAL OF COSENTYX FOR NR-AXSPA IS BASED ON EFFICACY AND SAFETY OUTCOMES FROM PREVENT PHASE III STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: