BRIEF-Novartis - Endocyte Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* ENDOCYTE STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE MERGER AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS AG

* NOVARTIS AG WILL ACQUIRE ENDOCYTE FOR $24 PER SHARE, OR A TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BILLION, IN CASH

* APPROXIMATELY 99.8% OF VOTES CAST AT MEETING VOTED TO APPROVE ADOPTION OF MERGER AGREEMENT, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 69.5% OF ENDOCYTE’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* SUBJECT TO SATISFACTION OF CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS, PROPOSED MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 21, 2018