BRIEF-Novartis Enters Agreement To Acquire AveXis For $8.7 Bln

April 9 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ENTERS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AVEXIS INC. FOR USD 8.7 BN TO TRANSFORM CARE IN SMA AND EXPAND POSITION AS A GENE THERAPY AND NEUROSCIENCE LEADER

* NOVARTIS AG- ‍ASSUMING MID 2018 COMPLETION, ACQUISITION IMPACT WOULD BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE TO CORE OPERATING INCOME IN 2018 AND 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: