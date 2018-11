Nov 1 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL FOR THE COMBINATION THERAPY OF TAFINLAR® (DABRAFENIB) PLUS MEKINIST® (TRAMETINIB) FOR ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH BRAF V600 MUTATION MELANOMA(I)

* NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS CANADA SAYS APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR PLUS MEKINIST COMBINATION IS BASED ON RESULTS FROM THE PHASE III COMBI-AD GLOBAL STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: