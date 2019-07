July 29 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag:

* NOVARTIS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE III PARAGON-HF TRIAL IN HEART FAILURE PATIENTS WITH PRESERVED EJECTION FRACTION (HFPEF)

* PARAGON STUDY NARROWLY MISSES STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT; OVERALL SAFETY PROFILE CONFIRMED

* TOTALITY OF EVIDENCE SUGGESTS POTENTIAL CLINICALLY IMPORTANT BENEFIT; RESULTS WILL BE PRESENTED IN SEPTEMBER AT ESC CONGRESS 2019