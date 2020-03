BRIEF-Novartis has stock to cover production, distribution for now, monitoring India API changes

March 4 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SAYS STILL DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION DUE TO THE NEW CORONAVIRUS, CONFIDENT THAT EXISTING STOCK IS SUFFICIENT TO COVER ITS PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION NEEDS, FOR THE TIME BEING

* SAYS CONTINUES TO MONITOR SITUATION CLOSELY, INCLUDING CHANGES OF INDIAN EXPORT POLICY FOR A DEFINED LIST OF ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS (APIS) AND RESPECTIVE FORMULATIONS, AND WILL ADAPT MEASURES AS THE SITUATION EVOLVES Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)