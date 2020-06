June 19 (Reuters) - Novartis India Ltd:

* SAYS RECOMMENDATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE

* MARCH-QUARTER PROFIT 67.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 195.3 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 937 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.1 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO