BRIEF-Novartis Kisqali Shows Survival Benefit In Advanced Breast Cancer

May 27 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS KISQALI SHOWS OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN HR+/HER2- ADVANCED BREAST CANCER WITH CONSISTENT FINDINGS IN PATIENTS WITH MORE AGGRESSIVE DISEASE

* NOVARTIS AG - KISQALI IN COMBINATION WITH ENDOCRINE THERAPY SHOWED A 30% REDUCTION IN RISK OF DEATH IN MONALEESA-7

* NOVARTIS AG - IN PATIENTS WITH LIVER METASTASES, KISQALI COMBINATION THERAPY SHOWED A 47% REDUCTION IN RISK OF DEATH IN MONALEESA-7

* NOVARTIS AG - SUBGROUP ANALYSIS SHOWS KISQALI PLUS ENDOCRINE THERAPY EXTENDED LIFE COMPARED TO ENDOCRINE THERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH LIVER METASTASES