BRIEF-Novartis Kymriah Demonstrates Consistent Efficacy And Safety Outcomes In US Patients When Used In Real-World Setting

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS KYMRIAH® DEMONSTRATES CONSISTENT EFFICACY AND SAFETY OUTCOMES IN US PATIENTS WHEN USED IN REAL-WORLD SETTING

* NOVARTIS AG - EFFICACY IN DLBCL CONFIRMED RESULTS SEEN IN PIVOTAL TRIAL DESPITE TREATMENT OF A BROADER POPULATION

* IN CHILDREN, YOUNG ADULTS WITH ALL, EFFICACY OUTCOMES WERE SIMILAR AND SAFETY OUTCOMES APPEAR TO BE MORE FAVORABLE COMPARED TO PIVOTAL TRIAL

* EFFICACY OUTCOMES FOR PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED KYMRIAH IN REAL-WORLD SETTING WERE SIMILAR TO THOSE DEMONSTRATED IN JULIET

* FEWER KNOWN CAR-T CELL THERAPY ADVERSE EVENTS FOR PATIENTS WITH DLBCL, WERE OBSERVED COMPARED WITH PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIALS