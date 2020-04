BRIEF-Novartis Kymriah Receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation

April 22 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS KYMRIAH® RECEIVES FDA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE ADVANCED THERAPY DESIGNATION IN FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* IF APPROVED, RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY (R/R) FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA WOULD BECOME THIRD B-CELL MALIGNANCY INDICATION FOR KYMRIAH, JOINING APPROVALS IN CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS WITH R/R ALL, AND ADULTS WITH R/R DLBCL

* EGENERATIVE MEDICINE ADVANCED THERAPY (RMAT) DESIGNATION REFLECTS UNMET NEED FOR PATIENTS WITH R/R FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* US REGULATORY FILING FOR KYMRIAH IN R/R FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA ANTICIPATED IN 2021