BRIEF-Novartis Late-Breaking Data Further Support Initiation Of Entresto In Hospital

March 16 (Reuters) - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* NOVARTIS LATE-BREAKING DATA FURTHER SUPPORT INITIATION OF ENTRESTO IN HOSPITAL AND AS FIRST-CHOICE SYSTOLIC HEART FAILURE THERAPY IN STABILIZED PATIENTS

* NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS - SAFETY, TOLERABILITY AT 12 WEEKS WERE COMPARABLE FOR PATIENTS WHO BEGAN ENTRESTO IN HOSPITAL, WHO SWITCHED FROM ENALAPRIL AT 8 WEEKS

* NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS - DATA FROM 4-WEEK EXTENSION OF PIONEER-HF SUPPORT ENTRESTO AS FIRST-CHOICE TREATMENT UPON SYSTOLIC HEART FAILURE DIAGNOSIS