Oct 3 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS LICENSES THREE NOVEL ANTI-INFECTIVE PROGRAMS TO BOSTON PHARMACEUTICALS

* SAYS CLINICAL AND PRE-CLINICAL STAGE PROGRAMS FOCUSED ON ADDRESSING GROWING NEED FOR NEW TREATMENTS AGAINST DRUG RESISTANT GRAM-NEGATIVE BACTERIA

* SAYS AGREEMENT IS PART OF NOVARTIS STRATEGY TO PARTNER WITH LIKE-MINDED INNOVATORS TO FURTHER DEVELOP NEW MEDICINES TO ADDRESS GLOBAL HEALTH CHALLENGES