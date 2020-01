Jan 9 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* LIGELIZUMAB (QGE031) MORE EFFECTIVE THAN XOLAIR® AT INHIBITING IMMUNOGLOBULIN E PATHWAY RESPONSIBLE FOR CHRONIC SPONTANEOUS URTICARIA

* DATA SHOW LIGELIZUMAB AND XOLAIR RECOGNIZE AND BIND DIFFERENTLY TO IGE, WITH LIGELIZUMAB RESULTING IN A SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED BLOCKADE OF IGE/FCΕRI SIGNALING Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)