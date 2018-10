BRIEF-Novartis - Lutathera® Data Shows Significant PFS Improvement

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF NEW LUTATHERA® NETTER-1 DATA AT ESMO DEMONSTRATING SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PFS REGARDLESS OF BASELINE LIVER TUMOR BURDEN

* LUTATHERA TREATMENT WAS ASSOCIATED WITH A CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN ESTIMATED RISK FOR DETERIORATION OF GLOBAL HEALTH STATUS (SELF-ASSESSMENT OF OVERALL HEALTH AND QUALITY OF LIFE) VERSUS COMPARATOR,

* PROGRESSION FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) WAS ALSO IMPROVED IN PRESENCE OF ELEVATED ALKALINE PHOSPHATASE OR LARGE LESION AT BASELINE

* LUTATHERA IS FIRST PEPTIDE RECEPTOR RADIONUCLIDE THERAPY (PRRT) TO RECEIVE REGULATORY REGISTRATION, WITH APPROVAL BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION IN SEPTEMBER 2017 AND BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) IN JANUARY 2018