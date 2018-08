Aug 29 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES NOVARTIS COMBINATION THERAPY TAFINLAR® + MEKINIST® FOR ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF BRAF V600 MUTATION-POSITIVE MELANOMA

* EC APPROVAL MARKS THIRD INDICATION IN EUROPE FOR LEADING BRAF/MEK INHIBITOR COMBINATION TAFINLAR + MEKINIST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)