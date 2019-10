Oct 1 (Reuters) - Novartis:

* NOVARTIS AND MICROSOFT ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO TRANSFORM MEDICINE WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

* MULTIYEAR ALLIANCE UNDERPINS NOVARTIS COMMITMENT TO LEVERAGE DATA & ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)

* JOINT RESEARCH ACTIVITIES WILL INCLUDE PERSONALIZED THERAPIES FOR MACULAR DEGENERATION, CELL & GENE THERAPY, DRUG DESIGN