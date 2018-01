BRIEF-Novartis new CEO: Sandoz remains pillar, despite U.S. business review

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Novartis:

* INCOMING CEO SAYS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT SOLID SALES GROWTH OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

* INCOMING CEO SAYS PRICE PRESSURE ON SANDOZ IN UNITED STATES CAUSING COMPANY TO LOOK AGGRESSIVELY AT RESHAPING U.S. GENERIC PORTFOLIO

* INCOMING CEO SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE ANY DECISIONS ON SANDOZ‘S ORAL SOLIDS GENERICS BUSINESS IN U.S., UNDER REVIEW

* INCOMING CEO SAYS INITIALLY SAW “BUMPS” IN KYMRIAH ROLLOUT IN PEDIATRIC ALL, NOW SEES ACCELERATION

* INCOMING CEO SAYS NO CHANGE TO NOVARTIS‘S POSITION ON GSK JOINT VENTURE OR ROCHE STAKE

* INCOMING CEO SAYS ALMOST EVERY PATIENT IN KYMRIAH LAUNCH HAS UNIQUE INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT PROFILE, STILL CONSIDERING PRICING MODEL FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATIONS

* INCOMING CEO SAYS NO ACTION ON ALCON SPINOFF BEFORE FIRST HALF 2019

* INCOMING CEO SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER CORE MARGIN EXPANSION IN 2018

* INCOMING CEO SAYS WE CONTINUE TO HOLD TO OUR STRATEGY OF BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS TO SUPPORT CORE AREAS INCLUDING ONCOLOGY

* GENERAL COUNSEL SAYS “LOOKING AT ALL OPPORTUNITIES” WITH REGARDS TO RESOLVING U.S. DOJ LEGAL ACTION TARGETING SPEAKERS PROGRAM

* INCOMING CEO SAYS SANDOZ REMAINS PILLAR, DESPITE REVIEW OF U.S. GENERICS BUSINESS AMID PRICE PRESSURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)