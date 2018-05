May 28 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG: PATIENT-REPORTED OUTCOMES TOOL REVEALED SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN SYMPTOM FREQUENCY AND QUALITY OF LIFE DOMAINS WITH ENTRESTO

* SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)