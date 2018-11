Nov 8 (Reuters) - Novartis Pharma Ag:

* NOVARTIS AG REPORTS STAKE OF 20.7 PERCENT IN GAMIDA CELL AS OF OCTOBER 26, 2018 - SEC FILING Source text: bit.ly/2Flklho