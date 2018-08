Aug 27 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SAYS INVESTING 90 MILLION SFR IN SWISS FACILITIES TO PRODUCE GENE AND CELL THERAPIES, MAY EMPLOY UP TO 450 PEOPLE

* SAYS PLANS TO DELIVER KYMRIAH CELL THERAPY FROM NEW SWISS FACILITY AT START OF 2020 FOR EUROPEAN PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)