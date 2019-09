BRIEF-Novartis Presents Anticipated Results From Phase III Trial Of B-Cell Therapy Ofatumumab

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS DATA AT ECTRIMS TO HIGHLIGHT INNOVATIVE APPROACH TO REIMAGINING CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS)

* NOVARTIS WILL PRESENT 34 ABSTRACTS FROM LEADING MS PORTFOLIO, INCLUDING HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RESULTS FROM PHASE III TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL B-CELL THERAPY OFATUMUMAB (OMB157), DATA FOR MAYZENT® (SIPONIMOD) AND GILENYA® (FINGOLIMOD)

* RESULTS FROM HEAD-TO-HEAD PHASE III ASCLEPIOS STUDIES EVALUATING EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF OFATUMUMAB, AN INVESTIGATIONAL B-CELL THERAPY THAT POTENTIALLY CAN BE ADMINISTERED SUBCUTANEOUSLY AT HOME BY PATIENTS WITH RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS, WILL BE PRESENTED FOR FIRST TIME

* ADDITIONAL EXPAND DATA SUPPORT THAT PATIENTS BENEFIT FROM MAYZENT TREATMENT, WHICH HAS A POSITIVE IMPACT ON COGNITION AND PROLONGED MOBILITY

NEW DATA ON NEUROFILAMENTS AND GLIAL FIBRILLARY ACIDIC PROTEIN SUPPORT THEIR USE AS POTENTIAL CLINICAL BIOMARKERS OF DISEASE ACTIVITY, TREATMENT RESPONSE AND DISABILITY PROGRESSION, HELPING TO PAVE WAY TO INTRODUCE NEW MONITORING INSTRUMENTS BEYOND MRI