BRIEF-Novartis Presents New Data Demonstrating Long-Term Efficacy Of Aimovig

June 28 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS PRESENTS NEW DATA DEMONSTRATING LONG-TERM EFFICACY, SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF AIMOVIG® (ERENUMAB) IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC AND EPISODIC MIGRAINE

* NOVARTIS AG -SAFETY RESULTS AFTER ONE YEAR WERE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF AIMOVIG IN PREVIOUS STUDIES.

* NOVARTIS - AIMOVIG SHOWED ROBUST EFFICACY IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC MIGRAINE, WITH SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTIONS IN MONTHLY MIGRAINE DAYS SUSTAINED THROUGHOUT