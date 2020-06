June 2 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS PROVIDES UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF OFATUMUMAB, A SELF-ADMINISTERED, TARGETED B-CELL THERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* REGULATORY ACTION IS NOW EXPECTED IN SEPTEMBER 2020

* ADDITIONAL REGULATORY FILINGS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY AND REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OFATUMUMAB IN EUROPE IS EXPECTED BY Q2 2021